Drug Trafficker Jailed For 9 Years
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 10:19 PM
A local court on Tuesday sentenced 9 years imprisonment to a drug peddler involved in the illegal trade of narcotics
The court sentenced the accused, Sajid, to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 80,000 after he was found guilty in a drug possession case.
The arrest was made by Wah Cantt Police in December 2024 after 2,500 grams of charas (cannabis) were recovered from the suspect.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the legal teams, and investigative officers for their efforts in pursuing the
case.
"Strict measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs. Rawalpindi Police remain committed to ensuring a drug-free society," said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.
