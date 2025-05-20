Open Menu

Drug Trafficker Jailed For 9 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Drug trafficker jailed for 9 years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A local court on Tuesday sentenced 9 years imprisonment to a drug peddler involved in the illegal trade of narcotics.

The court sentenced the accused, Sajid, to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 80,000 after he was found guilty in a drug possession case.

The arrest was made by Wah Cantt Police in December 2024 after 2,500 grams of charas (cannabis) were recovered from the suspect.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the legal teams, and investigative officers for their efforts in pursuing the

case.

"Strict measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs. Rawalpindi Police remain committed to ensuring a drug-free society," said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

