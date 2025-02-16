Open Menu

Drug-trafficker Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Drug-trafficker killed in encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A police encounter near Chak No. 1T, Budhla Sant, led to the death of an alleged drug-trafficker, Muhammad Ashraf alias Malangi.

However, his two accomplices managed to escape. Police had received information about presence of the accused in the area.

When the police party reached the scene, the accused allegedly opened fire on it. In the crossfire, Malangi was fatally wounded and died later on.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol, 1,120 grams of heroin, cash, and a motorcycle. Malangi faced over 36 drug-related cases and was a wanted criminal.

A search operation was underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging ..

UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies

39 minutes ago
 Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Mus ..

Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..

55 minutes ago
 Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed i ..

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

2 hours ago
 AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

4 hours ago
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

5 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

5 hours ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

6 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan