Drug-trafficker Killed In Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 11:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A police encounter near Chak No. 1T, Budhla Sant, led to the death of an alleged drug-trafficker, Muhammad Ashraf alias Malangi.
However, his two accomplices managed to escape. Police had received information about presence of the accused in the area.
When the police party reached the scene, the accused allegedly opened fire on it. In the crossfire, Malangi was fatally wounded and died later on.
Police recovered a 30-bore pistol, 1,120 grams of heroin, cash, and a motorcycle. Malangi faced over 36 drug-related cases and was a wanted criminal.
A search operation was underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.
