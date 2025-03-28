Drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded 9 years rigorous imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of Batala Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, the police on a tip-off had nabbed a notorious drug pusher Abdur Rauf resident of Qadriya Chowk People’s Colony No.2 red handed while pushing narcotics in Ghausia Chowk on July 11, 2024.

The police recovered 1.520 kilograms charas from his possession and submitted the challan in the competent court of law.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded 9 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Abdur Rauf under section 9(1)3(c) of Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA). The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.100,000, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of three months if he failed to pay fine.