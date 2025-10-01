Drug-trafficker sentenced to life imprisonment, Rs 400,000 fine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) An additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to a drug-trafficker and imposed Rs 400,000 fine on him, here on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sharif of Police Station Jalilabad had arrested the accused Azeemullah and recovered 1,800 grams of hashish from him.

A case was registered against the accused under section 9-1-3C and after completion of investigations and subsequent submission of challans backed by evidence, the accused was convicted by the trial court, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, SHO Chelyak Ansar Abbas, SI Shahbaz Azhar and their team arrested a notorious drug trafficker Imran during a raid at a place in Mohallah Qadeerabad and recovered over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.