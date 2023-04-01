Drug traffickers arrested, 32 kg opium, 19 kg hashish recovered

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to nab two drug traffickers and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to nab two drug traffickers and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from their possession.

ANF spokesman said here on Saturday that ANF team on a tip-off conducted raid near Sahianwala Interchange and recovered 32 kg Opium and 19 kg hashish from secret boxes of a suspect car moving from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards Faisalabad.