UrduPoint.com

Drug Traffickers Arrested, 32 Kg Opium, 19 Kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Drug traffickers arrested, 32 kg opium, 19 kg hashish recovered

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to nab two drug traffickers and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to nab two drug traffickers and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from their possession.

ANF spokesman said here on Saturday that ANF team on a tip-off conducted raid near Sahianwala Interchange and recovered 32 kg Opium and 19 kg hashish from secret boxes of a suspect car moving from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Car From

Recent Stories

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorist attac ..

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack on border patrol from Irania ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary food directs to achieve wheat procuremen ..

Secretary food directs to achieve wheat procurement target

3 minutes ago
 13 year old boy abducted for ransom found dead in ..

13 year old boy abducted for ransom found dead in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Lesotho's Parliament to Discuss Returning Territor ..

Lesotho's Parliament to Discuss Returning Territory From South Africa in April - ..

7 minutes ago
 CTD arrests suspected terrorist associated with ba ..

CTD arrests suspected terrorist associated with banned outfit

7 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of famous poet Masroor Anwar obs ..

Death anniversary of famous poet Masroor Anwar observed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.