UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug-traffickers Held In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:26 PM

Drug-traffickers held in sialkot

A Haji Pura Police Station team Monday arrested an alleged drug-trafficker, Tayyab Younis, and recovered 1.419-kg hashish from him

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A Haji Pura Police Station team Monday arrested an alleged drug-trafficker, Tayyab Younis, and recovered 1.419-kg hashish from him.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Station From

Recent Stories

Double blind murder case solved, criminal held in ..

58 seconds ago

Huge cache of narcotics retrieve during a joint op ..

59 seconds ago

NEPRA to investigate nationwide power outage

1 minute ago

Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine to Help Countries a ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.