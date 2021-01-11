Drug-traffickers Held In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:26 PM
A Haji Pura Police Station team Monday arrested an alleged drug-trafficker, Tayyab Younis, and recovered 1.419-kg hashish from him
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A Haji Pura Police Station team Monday arrested an alleged drug-trafficker, Tayyab Younis, and recovered 1.419-kg hashish from him.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.
app/ir