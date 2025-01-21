Drug Traffickers Jailed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A local court in Rawalpindi sentenced two accused in the drug trafficking cases to imprisonment and fine upon conviction. Both the criminals were sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison and a fine of Rs 160,000.0.
According to the details, the court sentenced drug dealer Asadullah to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000. The Taxila police had arrested the criminal last year after recovering one kilogram of 560 grams of hashish.
In another drug trafficking case, the court sentenced the accused Rehman Ali to 9 years in prison and a fine of Rs 80,000. The criminal was arrested from the New Town area in the year 2023 after recovering one kilogram of 320 grams of hashish.
