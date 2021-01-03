UrduPoint.com
Drug-trafficking Case: Court Reserves Verdict On Rana Sanaullah's Application

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:12 AM

A special court on Saturday reserved verdict on an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for provision of statements of witnesses in a drug-trafficking case against him

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the proceedings of case.

At the start of proceedings, Rana Sanaullah's counsel submitted that his client would reach the court in a short while, in response to a query.

At this, the court directed prosecution to start its arguments on application for provision of statements of the witnesses.

A prosecutor argued that copies of the statements of the witnesses could not be provided. He submitted that the statements were recorded in accordance with law whereas the challan (charge-sheet) had already been filed in the case.

However, Rana Sanaullah's counsel submitted that it was legal right of the accused to get the copies of the statements of the witnesses.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on application till January 11 and adjourned further hearing.

Rana Sanaullah also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab Law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

