Drug Trafficking Case: Rana Sanaullah, Others To Be Indicted On March 6

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A special court is set to indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah and others on March 6 in a drug trafficking case.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings on Saturday, wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared.

Anti-Narcotics Force's (ANF) prosecutor provided copies of the statements of the witnesses to Rana Sanaullah at the start of proceedings.

However, a counsel on behalf of Rana Sanaullah questioned the name of investigation officer who recorded the statements. He submitted that the name of investigation officer was not mentioned.

To this, the prosecutor replied that the statements were recorded by Deputy Director Rao Ikram.

At this, the counsel submitted that his name was not included in the list of witnesses.

But, the prosecutor replied that if the counsel had read the challan carefully then he might have not encountered the problem.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 6 and ordered Rana Sanaullah and other accused to ensure their presence for indictment on the next date of hearing.

On July 1, 2019 the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

