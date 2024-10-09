Open Menu

Drug-trafficking: Punjab Police Conducted 84,195 Raids This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Drug-trafficking: Punjab police conducted 84,195 raids this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) During anti-narcotics operations, 84,195 raids were conducted on drug dens across the province, resulting in the arrest of 46,810 accused, involved in the drug trade, and registration of 46,407 cases.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that police teams seized 33,382 kilograms of charas, 791 kilograms of heroin, 1,550 kilograms of opium, 365 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and over 768,000 liters of liquor from the accused possession.

Additionally, 1,245 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment. The spokesperson said that 7,684 raids were conducted in the provincial capital, resulting in the arrest of 7,925 suspects and the registration of 7,684 cases. Police recovered 5,772 kilograms of charas, 245 kilograms of heroin, 296 kilograms of opium, 137 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 53,322 liters of liquor from the suspects.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

1 hour ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

2 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

3 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

3 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

3 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

4 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

5 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

5 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

5 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan