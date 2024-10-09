Drug-trafficking: Punjab Police Conducted 84,195 Raids This Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) During anti-narcotics operations, 84,195 raids were conducted on drug dens across the province, resulting in the arrest of 46,810 accused, involved in the drug trade, and registration of 46,407 cases.
A spokesperson said on Wednesday that police teams seized 33,382 kilograms of charas, 791 kilograms of heroin, 1,550 kilograms of opium, 365 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and over 768,000 liters of liquor from the accused possession.
Additionally, 1,245 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to rehabilitation centers for treatment. The spokesperson said that 7,684 raids were conducted in the provincial capital, resulting in the arrest of 7,925 suspects and the registration of 7,684 cases. Police recovered 5,772 kilograms of charas, 245 kilograms of heroin, 296 kilograms of opium, 137 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 53,322 liters of liquor from the suspects.
