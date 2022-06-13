Drug-trafficking stopped in every possible manner: Shazain Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti on Monday said drug trafficking through routes of Pakistan was being stopped in every possible manner.

The minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of the UK National Crime Agency led by it's Director General (Operations) Stephen Rodhouse here.

In the meeting, the minister was also briefed on the worldwide operations of the National Crime Agency to which he thanked for its support in preventing drug trafficking and its use.

He also welcomed the provision of various tools and technical assistance from the British Crime Agency for the prevention of drug trafficking.

In the meeting, both agreed on exchange of information between the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and relevant international bodies.

The minister said Special Investigation Cells would be set up in coastal areas of Balochistan and Gwadar as it would not only help in proper remediation of drugs but will also complete the process of drug related investigation in a transparent manner.

The minister said training of drug related judicial officers from British institutions was also under consideration.

He said due to the security situation in the region, prevention of drug trafficking has become a challenge. "Pakistan has recently launched the next phase of the Country Program in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which includes separate barracks in prisons for drug addicts and a national database of drug offenders, as well as anti-drug drugs. In addition, a total of 40,000 people will receive special training about drugs," he said.

During the meeting, it was decided on cooperation between Pakistan and British departments on various anti-narcotics matters.