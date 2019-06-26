Drug use reduces upto 70 percent in Capital; says IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

The drug use reduced upto 70 percent in the federal capital while narcotics worth more than Rs 70 million also recovered during the last six months

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in his message at one-day seminar held at Women Police Station in connection with Anti-Narcotics Day.

The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness among citizens about drug abuse and its hazards to health. It was attended among others by AIG (Operations) Dr. Ghayas Gul, ASP Ayesha Gul, SHO Women Police Station, lawyers, representatives of civil society.

AIG (Operations) on the occasion read out the message of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. In his message, the IGP stated that it was his top priority to make Islamabad drug free city after assuming the charge and several seminars were held at educational institutions to create awareness among youth against use of drugs.

The civil society, NGOs and notables cooperated with Islamabad police to eradicate the menace of drug, the IGP said and sought their further cooperation in this regard.

The IGP, in his message, said that several teams headed by senior police officials had been constituted to curb drug peddling activities which worked hard and got significant success.

He said that drug use had reduced upto 70 percent in Islamabad during the last six months while narcotics worth more than Rs. 70 million was also recovered and drug pushers were punished.

In the end, AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul thanked all the participants and hoped that they would continue their effort to curb the menace of drug.