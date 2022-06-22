Drugs, arms recovered; two arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) ::Kohat police on Wednesday arrested two drugs and arms smugglers during snap checking on Indus Highway.

Kohat police spokesman said the SHO Jarma, Muhammad Javed and his team recovered 360 grams of hashish from a smuggler, identified as Zarif, resident of Mir Banda.

The drugs smuggler was shifted to a police station for legal action.

In another action the same police team recovered 3360 grams of cannabis and a pistol with cartridges from a smuggler named Rauf Khan. Separate cases were registered in Jarma police station against the arrested smugglers.