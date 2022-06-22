UrduPoint.com

Drugs, Arms Recovered; Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Drugs, arms recovered; two arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) ::Kohat police on Wednesday arrested two drugs and arms smugglers during snap checking on Indus Highway.

Kohat police spokesman said the SHO Jarma, Muhammad Javed and his team recovered 360 grams of hashish from a smuggler, identified as Zarif, resident of Mir Banda.

The drugs smuggler was shifted to a police station for legal action.

In another action the same police team recovered 3360 grams of cannabis and a pistol with cartridges from a smuggler named Rauf Khan. Separate cases were registered in Jarma police station against the arrested smugglers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Same From

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

11 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 1 ..

Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

54 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

1 hour ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.