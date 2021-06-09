UrduPoint.com
Drugs, Arms Smuggling Bid Foiled

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:07 PM

The Fatehjang Police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics from Kohat to Punjab and arrested two drugs smugglers

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Fatehjang Police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics from Kohat to Punjab and arrested two drugs smugglers.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, a police party intercepted a car and during search recovered 23 kilograms of chars. Two kalashnikoves with 20 rounds also recovered from hidden parts of the car.

Police arrested two suspects identified as Hakim Khan and Majeed Khan- both native of Bannu. During preliminary interrogation, both the accused have confessed that they worked for an inter-provincial gang of drug smugglers and were smuggling the drugs from KP to Punjab.

Police registered a case against the accused under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 and started further investigation.

