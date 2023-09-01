Open Menu

Drugs Awareness Drive In Shah Nikdur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drugs awareness drive in Shah Nikdur

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Shah Nikdur Police, under the supervision of SHO Rana Muhammad Tahir Jhamat, conducted drugs awareness campaign at all schools of Shah Nikdur on Friday.

The campaign was aimed to create awareness among students about harmful effects of drugs.

Addressing several gatherings in different schools here, the station house officer said that students were real assert to the state and it was very necessary for all including teachers and police to keep them aware of injurious effects of drugs on human health.

He said that state development was dependent on its educational community especially students. He urged parents to keep a vigilant eye upon their children to remain them safe from drugs and other evils.

All schools heads and students appreciated the admirable and sincere effort of the police to secure the bright future of Pakistan from drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Drugs All From

Recent Stories

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

39 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

55 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

2 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

2 hours ago
CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

2 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

2 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

3 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

4 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan