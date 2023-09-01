Drugs awareness drive in Shah Nikdur

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Shah Nikdur Police, under the supervision of SHO Rana Muhammad Tahir Jhamat, conducted drugs awareness campaign at all schools of Shah Nikdur on Friday.

The campaign was aimed to create awareness among students about harmful effects of drugs.

Addressing several gatherings in different schools here, the station house officer said that students were real assert to the state and it was very necessary for all including teachers and police to keep them aware of injurious effects of drugs on human health.

He said that state development was dependent on its educational community especially students. He urged parents to keep a vigilant eye upon their children to remain them safe from drugs and other evils.

All schools heads and students appreciated the admirable and sincere effort of the police to secure the bright future of Pakistan from drugs.