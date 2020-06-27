UrduPoint.com
Drugs Burn At Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:18 AM

Drugs burn at Police Lines

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Local police here Friday set ablaze huge quantity of drugs to mark World Drugs Elimination Day here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.

According to police, drugs seized during current year included 300 kg hashish, 24 kg heroin, 1.

285 kg opium, 63 gm Ice and 45 kg bhang recovered during last year.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Yousaf, DSP Headquarter Saleem Tariq and representatives of Legal Branch were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Rescue divers retrieved body of a 7-year-old girl that was drowned in Chashma Right Bank Canal near Kacha Malikhel in Pharpur Tehsil. The body was later handed over to family.

