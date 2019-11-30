DRUGS CASE: Rana Sana Ullah remand extended for 15 days

(@imziishan)

The lawyers have boycotted court's proceedings against police violence on the occasion of PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah appearance in the court.Rana Sana Ullah case came up for hearing before Anti Drugs Court for hearing Saturday.Rana

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) The lawyers have boycotted court's proceedings against police violence on the occasion of PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah appearance in the court.Rana Sana Ullah case came up for hearing before Anti Drugs Court for hearing Saturday.Rana Sana Ullah was presented in the court on expiry of his 15 days judicial remand.

Police tortured the lawyer during the appearance of the accused in the court.Upon it the counsels for Rana Sana Ullah boycotted the court's proceedings against police high handedness and ban on media.Farhad Ali Shah advocated recorded the protest in the court.

Tahir Khalil Sindhu also said the security personnel subjected all including him to torture.The court while extending judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah for 15 days more adjourned the hearing of the case till December 14.