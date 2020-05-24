UrduPoint.com
Drugs Combination, Increasing Testing Capacity Help Combat COVID-19 Cases: Dr Ata Ur Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Drugs combination, increasing testing capacity help combat COVID-19 cases: Dr Ata ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Task Force for Science and Technology Chairman Dr Ata ur Rehman Saturday said the combination of drugs and increasing testing capacity would help combat coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we had sufficient number of machines testing Poly Chain Reaction (PCR), and the machines were available in different universities of the country. The machines could be repaired and utilized for enhancing testing capacity of coronavirus patients, he added.

About vaccination for coronavirus, he said the experts of pathological sciences were engaged in preparation of drugs with combination of "Erthromycine and hydroxychloroquine".

The chairman said clinical trials of drug combination and anti-bodies were being conducted with the patients having symptoms of COVID-19.

He hoped that Pakistan would have better results after clinical trials of affected patients with such new drugs and plasma therapy.

To a question, Dr Ata ur Rehman said, we should have some 100,000 to 150,000 testing capacity in public sector hospitals of Pakistan.

He urged the people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measures for protecting themselves from this dangerous virus.

To another question, he said Pakistan was engaged in process of manufacturing ventilators, mask and dresses for paramedical staff.

