Drugs court disposes of 751 cases in 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The local drug court disposed of 751 cases registered against medical

stores operating without valid licenses and selling unregistered and

expired dated drugs during the last calender year.

Drug court Chairman Muhammad Saleemullah told the media here on

Tuesday that a total of 771 cases were pending with the court in 2024

and the court decided 751 cases by penalizing medical stores.

Drug inspectors of four towns of the district had forwarded challans

against different medical stores time to time to the drug court.

The drug court imposed a total fine of Rs 138.1 million on the violators,

however, over Rs 36.8 million had so far been deposited in the national

treasury.

The court also handed down a cumulative sentence of over 21 years

and 7 months of imprisonment to the offenders during the same period.