Drugs Court Disposes Of 751 Cases In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The local drug court disposed of 751 cases registered against medical
stores operating without valid licenses and selling unregistered and
expired dated drugs during the last calender year.
Drug court Chairman Muhammad Saleemullah told the media here on
Tuesday that a total of 771 cases were pending with the court in 2024
and the court decided 751 cases by penalizing medical stores.
Drug inspectors of four towns of the district had forwarded challans
against different medical stores time to time to the drug court.
The drug court imposed a total fine of Rs 138.1 million on the violators,
however, over Rs 36.8 million had so far been deposited in the national
treasury.
The court also handed down a cumulative sentence of over 21 years
and 7 months of imprisonment to the offenders during the same period.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drugs court disposes of 751 cases in 20242 minutes ago
-
One-day National Youth Conference held at SBBU11 minutes ago
-
Govt body recommends expansion of BRT service to control traffic issues11 minutes ago
-
NSU to launch mobile application 'My NSU' on Jan 112 minutes ago
-
Sports activates on rooftop divulge illegal22 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting of District Voter Education Committee22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate calls for awareness campaign to promote education, creativity in Balochistan31 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive launched in Islamabad's National Park32 minutes ago
-
Police to take strict action against one-wheelers, aerial firing32 minutes ago
-
Talal urges unified effort for political, economic stability32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 gamblers; recover Rs 47,580 stake money42 minutes ago
-
PEN rejects extension of winter vacation42 minutes ago