Drugs Dealer Given Death Sentence, Wife Life Imprisonment For Abetting Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Additional Session Judge handed down death sentence with Rs 1.8 million fine on the drugs dealer, Tanveer Akbar Friday.
The judge, Gulam Murtaza announcing the famous case of the drugs dealing, further gave verdict of six- month imprisonment to the accused in case of not submitting the fine.
Moreover, the court sentenced 18- year imprisonment with Rs.
800,000 fine on Abida Tanveer, the spouse of the main culprits for abetting the criminal activities as part of the judgement.
According to the prosecution, Sahuka police station had arrested the couple after recovery of 8240 gm heroine with 3090 gm heroin from the husband and wife respectively last year.
The couple was booked under d9 and f9 of 1976 of the constitution. The case spanned over a year until Friday the court announced the decision.
