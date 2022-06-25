UrduPoint.com

Drugs-free Pakistan Guarantees Bright Future For Coming Generations

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Divisional Director Social Welfare Saleem Raza Bukhari said that drugs-free Pakistan was guarantor of bright future of coming generations.

He expressed these views during a ceremony related to Anti Drugs Day under auspices of "Sha'oor Taraqqiyati Tanzeem", here on Saturday.

He stated that cooperation between society and the government departments were of vital importance for elimination of drugs and drug-dealers. Saleem Raza Bukhari observed that the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) was performing important role in treatment of the drug-addicts.

He also stressed the need to create maximum awareness about havoc played by drugs in the society.

Aftab Ahmed, a representative from Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) also spoke and shared performance of the department for elimination of menace of drugs from the society.

On this occasion, Superintendent DRC Maisam Siddique, Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Asifa Saleem, Gulnaaz Kashif and many others also spoke and stated that the curse of drugs destroyed many homes.

