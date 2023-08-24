Drugs, illegal arms recovered in search operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police in collaboration with security forces conducted a search and strike operation in the city and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and illegal arms.

According to the office of the District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan the joint intelligence-based search and strike operation was supported by the Pak Army.

The police recovered five kg of hashish, 250 grams of heroin, 105 grams of ICE, five pistols, one repeater gun and 28 cartridges of different bores while a proclaimed offender Wasim involved in the murder was arrested along with an accomplice.

The successful operation was carried out under the direct supervision of SP Zahid Khan, DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Islamuddin Khan.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station.