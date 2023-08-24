Open Menu

Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Drugs, illegal arms recovered in search operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police in collaboration with security forces conducted a search and strike operation in the city and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and illegal arms.

According to the office of the District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan the joint intelligence-based search and strike operation was supported by the Pak Army.

The police recovered five kg of hashish, 250 grams of heroin, 105 grams of ICE, five pistols, one repeater gun and 28 cartridges of different bores while a proclaimed offender Wasim involved in the murder was arrested along with an accomplice.

The successful operation was carried out under the direct supervision of SP Zahid Khan, DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Islamuddin Khan.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

Related Topics

Murder Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Kohat

Recent Stories

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

28 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

40 minutes ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

42 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan