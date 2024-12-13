Open Menu

Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized Ahead Of New Year Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Drugs, illegal weapons seized ahead of New Year celebrations

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a comprehensive operation directed by DPO Syed Husnain Haider, local police successfully seized significant quantities of drugs and illegal weapons ahead of New Year's celebrations.

The operations, led by SHO Khan Garh Zareef Khan and his team, resulted in the recovery of 36 liters of alcohol, 100 liters of raw liquor, 1150 grams of hashish, and 65 grams of heroin. Furthermore, illegal weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols, and ammunition, were also confiscated during the crackdown.

During the operations, Muhammad Abid was apprehended with 30 liters of alcohol and 100 liters of raw liquor.

Muhammad Jaffar was found in possession of 1150 grams of hashish, Ghulam Abbas alias Siddiqi was caught with 65 grams of heroin, and Muhammad Kamran was found with 6 liters of alcohol. Additionally, Muhammad Usman was arrested with a Kalashnikov and a 30-bore pistol, while Muhammad Gul was caught with two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, who are now behind bars. The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations and preventing illegal activities in the district.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Drugs All

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

5 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

31 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan