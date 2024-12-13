Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In a comprehensive operation directed by DPO Syed Husnain Haider, local police successfully seized significant quantities of drugs and illegal weapons ahead of New Year's celebrations.
The operations, led by SHO Khan Garh Zareef Khan and his team, resulted in the recovery of 36 liters of alcohol, 100 liters of raw liquor, 1150 grams of hashish, and 65 grams of heroin. Furthermore, illegal weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols, and ammunition, were also confiscated during the crackdown.
During the operations, Muhammad Abid was apprehended with 30 liters of alcohol and 100 liters of raw liquor.
Muhammad Jaffar was found in possession of 1150 grams of hashish, Ghulam Abbas alias Siddiqi was caught with 65 grams of heroin, and Muhammad Kamran was found with 6 liters of alcohol. Additionally, Muhammad Usman was arrested with a Kalashnikov and a 30-bore pistol, while Muhammad Gul was caught with two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, who are now behind bars. The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations and preventing illegal activities in the district.
