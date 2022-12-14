Drugs manufacturing unit raided, fake medicines recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services on Wednesday raided a drug manufacturing unit and recovered spurious medicines of various brands.

According to details, the team led by Chief Drug Inspector raided a service station near Tore Kabai Dalazak Road, and recovered machinery and packaging material being used in manufacturing of fake drugs.

Spurious drugs of various brands and Names, including Coferb Syrup, Velosef, Risek, Zicon DS and Nitrofurantin were also recovered during the raid.

The culprits were arrested on the spot and cases have been registered against them under Medicine Act 1976.