UrduPoint.com

Drugs Manufacturing Unit Raided, Fake Medicines Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Drugs manufacturing unit raided, fake medicines recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services on Wednesday raided a drug manufacturing unit and recovered spurious medicines of various brands.

According to details, the team led by Chief Drug Inspector raided a service station near Tore Kabai Dalazak Road, and recovered machinery and packaging material being used in manufacturing of fake drugs.

Spurious drugs of various brands and Names, including Coferb Syrup, Velosef, Risek, Zicon DS and Nitrofurantin were also recovered during the raid.

The culprits were arrested on the spot and cases have been registered against them under Medicine Act 1976.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Road

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

13 minutes ago
 Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

47 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

59 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.