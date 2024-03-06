Drugs, Non-custom Paid Items Seized In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Police of Guddai police station recovered 4890 gram churs while in another action, it handed over tyres and clothes to custom authority.
According to official statement, the law enforcement agencies kept on toe to nab criminals after crackdown.
The police on tip off, arrested the drugs peddlers namely Husnain, son of Bichu, caste Widani and Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Afzal, son of Muhammad Afzal, caste Widani were rounded up from Lorri Adda.
Similarly, the same Guddai Police seized a huge quantity of foreign cloth and tyres before handed it over to custom officials.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Various cultural organizations finalize preparations to mark Int’l Women Day6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 12 accused7 minutes ago
-
14 arrested, kites recovered7 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed requests opening the border with Afghanistan, Iran for trade7 minutes ago
-
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?30 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to stop blame game, focus on public issues37 minutes ago
-
FIA takes action against illegal currency business37 minutes ago
-
Govt resolved to promote local languages, cultures of all regions: PM47 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in most districts in KP47 minutes ago
-
Comedian Amanullah Khan remembered on death anniversary57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army hosts skiing festival in Malam Jabba57 minutes ago
-
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC1 hour ago