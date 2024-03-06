Drugs, non-custom paid items seized in DG Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Police of Guddai police station recovered 4890 gram churs while in another action, it handed over tyres and clothes to custom authority.

According to official statement, the law enforcement agencies kept on toe to nab criminals after crackdown.

The police on tip off, arrested the drugs peddlers namely Husnain, son of Bichu, caste Widani and Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Afzal, son of Muhammad Afzal, caste Widani were rounded up from Lorri Adda.

Similarly, the same Guddai Police seized a huge quantity of foreign cloth and tyres before handed it over to custom officials.