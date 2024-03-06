Open Menu

Drugs, Non-custom Paid Items Seized In DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Drugs, non-custom paid items seized in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Police of Guddai police station recovered 4890 gram churs while in another action, it handed over tyres and clothes to custom authority.

According to official statement, the law enforcement agencies kept on toe to nab criminals after crackdown.

The police on tip off, arrested the drugs peddlers namely Husnain, son of Bichu, caste Widani and Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Afzal, son of Muhammad Afzal, caste Widani were rounded up from Lorri Adda.

Similarly, the same Guddai Police seized a huge quantity of foreign cloth and tyres before handed it over to custom officials.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Drugs Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

6 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

30 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan