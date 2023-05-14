Drugs peddler arrested, 1.60 kg chars recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Taxila police on Sunday arrested a drugs peddler and recovered 1.60 kilogram chars from his possession.

Police sources said that the accused Mohsin was going to supply drugs to his potential customers when he was intercepted and drugs were recovered from his possession.

Police arrested the accused following the registration of a case against him under the Drugs Act.