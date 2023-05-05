Drugs peddler arrested, 2 kg charras recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2 kilogramme of charras from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, police raided the den of Kabeer and recovered 2-kilogramme charras from him. A case was registered against the accused under the narcotics act while further investigation was underway.