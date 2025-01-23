Open Menu

Drugs Peddlers Arrested, Hashish Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Drugs peddlers arrested, hashish seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Shamshabad police arrested two drug smugglers and seized at least four kilograms

of hashish on Thursday.

According to the police, the raid was conducted by a team led by the SP Cantt and arrested

the accused with narcotics who were identified as Asad Abbas and Shahbaz.

The accused

had been involved in drug trafficking.

The accused have been charged under the Anti-Drugs Act and the police started investigations.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

12 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

12 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

12 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

12 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

12 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

12 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

12 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan