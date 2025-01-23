Drugs peddlers arrested, hashish seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Shamshabad police arrested two drug smugglers and seized at least four kilograms

of hashish on Thursday.

According to the police, the raid was conducted by a team led by the SP Cantt and arrested

the accused with narcotics who were identified as Asad Abbas and Shahbaz.

The accused

had been involved in drug trafficking.

The accused have been charged under the Anti-Drugs Act and the police started investigations.