Drugs Peddlers Arrested, Hashish Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Shamshabad police arrested two drug smugglers and seized at least four kilograms
of hashish on Thursday.
According to the police, the raid was conducted by a team led by the SP Cantt and arrested
the accused with narcotics who were identified as Asad Abbas and Shahbaz.
The accused
had been involved in drug trafficking.
The accused have been charged under the Anti-Drugs Act and the police started investigations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drugs peddlers arrested, hashish seized5 minutes ago
-
National Front urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as a black day45 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue12 hours ago
-
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man12 hours ago
-
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues12 hours ago
-
Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal12 hours ago
-
Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor12 hours ago
-
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA13 hours ago
-
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told13 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center13 hours ago
-
Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims to promote transparen ..13 hours ago
-
WASA to complete upgradation of 4 disposal stations this month13 hours ago