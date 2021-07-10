Drugs pusher arrested with liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drugs pusher and recovered 66 bottles of wine from his possession in the limits of Rohilanwali police station.

ASI Falak Sher, working on tip off, raided and arrested a notorious outlaw namely Khalil. The police recovered 66 bottles of wine from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the accused.