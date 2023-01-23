Drugs pusher held

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The local police claimed to have arrested one drug pusher during a crackdown launched here on Monday, and recovered hefty quantity of drugs from his possession.

The police spokesman said that the notorious drugs pusher namely Javed Pathan was arrested on tip off and jailed in City Kot Addu Police Station.

During initial interrogation, 1380 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

The accused was wanted by the police for so long.

Finally, he was held after successful incursion by the police led to the arrest.

Further investigation was underway.