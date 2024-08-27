Drugs Pusher Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Special branch police arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession here in the limits of Mir Hazar Khan police station.
Police said on Tuesday that the raiding team arrested the accused, Nazeer Lagari, and recovered 2kg chars from him.
The outlaw supplied chars in other parts of the region and about a dozen of cases were registered against him at same police station, said police.
