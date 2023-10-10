Drugs pusher held, 21 kg drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) About 21 kg of Chars was recovered from the accused during a crackdown against drug trafficking in various parts of the district.

According to the official of Gulghast Police Station, the accused being identified as Mohammed Sardar, son of Mohammed Ashfaq, resident of Eidgah Abdul Hakeem who was arrested from Awan Chawk here.

He's stated to be the history-sheeter and booked with many cases in the past.

The action was launched under the supervision of SP Gulghast Police Station Babar Javed Joya who said further the investigation was underway.