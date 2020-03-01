Drugs pusher held with 5.220 kgs marijuana

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a drugs pushers and recovered 5.220 kgs marijuana and a pistol from his possession.

According to police spokesperson, PS Rangpura, on a tip off, managed to arrest a drugs pusher as named Masoom alias Moma from the area of Talab Sheikh Mola Buksh.

Police have recovered 5.220 kgs marijuana and pistol with five bullets from his possession.

Police have registered a case and started probe.