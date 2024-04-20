Drugs Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Motorway police launched a massive crackdown against drug pushers and recovered drugs worth in billions of rupees,here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesperson,teams near Sail Morr area under the supervision of sector commander Ghulam Qadir Sindu stopped a suspected vehicle No.KHYA-8127 and recovered 78 kg of opium and 73 kg of hashish from them.
Further investigation was underway.
