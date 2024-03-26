Open Menu

Drugs Recovered During Raids In Peshawar, Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Directorate General Drug Control & Pharmacy Services (DG, DC & PS), Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a raid in collaboration with FIA team in Peshawar wherein spurious drugs Manufacturing and storage was seized in residential premises situated at Siphon Chowk Badabher area, District Peshawar.

In a second raid on same day, by Drug Control Mardan assisted by FIA, was carried out in Mardan, Shankar area, where spurious manufacturing, storage of drugs was seized.

Machinery, Raw material and other packaging materials were recovered during the raids along with huge stocks of Inj Isanex, Inj.

Bromep 40 mg, Inj. CE-PERAZONE 2 g, Inj Q-bact 2 g, Inj-Oxidil 2g. Cap. Velosef 500mg, Tab Novidat 500mg, Tab Xanax 0.5mg, Tab Duphaston 10mg, Cap Azomax 250 mg, Cap Azomax 500mg, Tab Claritek 500mg, Cap. Magnet 400 mg, were recovered.

The Directorate General Drug Control & Pharmacy Services, Health Department has constituted special teams for joint activities against menace of spurious drugs in all districts of the province, to curb the mushroom growth of Spurious Drugs from the Market of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

