Drugs Recovered During Search Operation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have recovered drugs during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Bhutta Colony, Muhallah Kashi Garan, Aam Khas Bagh and adjacent areas of mourning processions routes of 28 Safar-Ul-Muzaffar.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams recovered 25 kg hashish, 16.500 kg opium, 2.280 kg heroin and 423 grams ice drug from a car.

