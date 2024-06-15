Drugs Recovered From Car
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Motorway Police recovered drugs worth million of rupees from a suspicious car near Nankana Sahib on Motorway M3.
According to the Motorway police spokesperson, patrolling officers signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop but the driver abandoned the car and fled the scene upon spotting the police.
Upon searching the abandoned vehicle, officers discovered 124 packets of hashish and 69 packets of opium. The operation was conducted under the directives of Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam, and the confiscated drugs were subsequently handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action.
Zonal Commander Masroor Alam Kolachi praised the officers for their swift and effective action in intercepting the narcotics. Additionally, Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani commended the patrolling officers for their outstanding performance and dedication to duty.
