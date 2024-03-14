Drugs Recovered From Passengers At Peshawar, Sialkot Airports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Airport Security Force (ASF) has arrested three passengers, including two brothers after recovering drugs from their possession at Peshawar and Sialkot airports on Thursday.
According to ASF spokesman, nine kilograms of hashish was seized from two brothers at Peshawar airport identified as Arif and Rahman, who had concealed the drugs beneath layers within the carton.
Simultaneously, during an operation at Sialkot Airport a traveler named Muhammad Sadiq was found in possession of one kilograms of heroin, a private news channel reported.
After initial investigation, the suspects, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal action.
