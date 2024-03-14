Open Menu

Drugs Recovered From Passengers At Peshawar, Sialkot Airports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Drugs recovered from passengers at Peshawar, Sialkot airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Airport Security Force (ASF) has arrested three passengers, including two brothers after recovering drugs from their possession at Peshawar and Sialkot airports on Thursday.

According to ASF spokesman, nine kilograms of hashish was seized from two brothers at Peshawar airport identified as Arif and Rahman, who had concealed the drugs beneath layers within the carton.

Simultaneously, during an operation at Sialkot Airport a traveler named Muhammad Sadiq was found in possession of one kilograms of heroin, a private news channel reported.

After initial investigation, the suspects, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs Sialkot From Airport

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

1 hour ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

1 hour ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

1 hour ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan