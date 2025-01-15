Drugs recovered from peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) On the direction of DSP, Pattoki, Tahir Saddiq Malik, Saddar Police team on Wednesday arrested drug pushers and recovered hashish from his possession.

The police spokesman said the police team led by SHO, Mian Muhammad Amin arrested a person identified as Abbass, a resident of Rasul pur Chak No 05 and recovered the drug.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

