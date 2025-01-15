Drugs Recovered From Peddler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) On the direction of DSP, Pattoki, Tahir Saddiq Malik, Saddar Police team on Wednesday arrested drug pushers and recovered hashish from his possession.
The police spokesman said the police team led by SHO, Mian Muhammad Amin arrested a person identified as Abbass, a resident of Rasul pur Chak No 05 and recovered the drug.
The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaheena Sher Ali underscore critical role of rural women in Sindh’s agricultural sector19 seconds ago
-
Operation conducted against encroachment in Tank24 seconds ago
-
Govt undertaking rightsizing to reduce expenditures: Azam Tarar28 seconds ago
-
Drugs recovered from peddler31 seconds ago
-
Health Advisor pays suprise visit to DHQ Landi Kotal38 seconds ago
-
India can’t silence Kashmiris’ through military might, development mantra: Hurriyat leaders11 minutes ago
-
HEC awards undergraduate scholarships to students of GB11 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood Khan pledges support for Higher Education in AJK21 minutes ago
-
Two human-traffickers held31 minutes ago
-
PFC CEO highlights Pakistan's importance in Central Asia trade31 minutes ago
-
Rs30 per unit decline in power tariff for EV sector to encourage investors: PM40 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan40 minutes ago