Drugs recovered from police constable’s house, family arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Seetal Mari police recovered drugs and weapons from the house of a police constable and arrested his wife and son during a search operation conducted in the area here on Tuesday.

As per directives of CPO Sadiq Ali, a police team of Seetal Mari police station conducted a search operation and checked various houses and shops. During the checking of the house of police constable Muhammad Hussain, the police team recovered 45 bottles of imported wine, four-kilogram Hashish, 200 grams Heroin and a pistol from the house.

The police team arrested the wife of police constable Kulsoom Bibi and son Ahmed while the accused managed to escape from the scene. The case has been registered against the family while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped police constable.

However, the family confessed that accused Muhammad Hussain provided them drugs to supply at different areas of the city.

Holding a press conference, ASP New Multan Circle Dr Anam Tajamal said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has taken strict notice of the issue and formed special teams under the supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the escaped police constable. She said that the police officials involved in illegal activities would not be tolerated in the department adding that the CPO Sadiq Ali has already suspended the constable, however, the CPO has said that the accused would also be terminated from the service.