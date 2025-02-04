Open Menu

Drugs Recovered In Crackdown Against Drug Pushers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Drugs recovered in crackdown against drug pushers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a crackdown, on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Panian, Amir Khan on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish 5.5 Kgs from his custody.

The police spokesperson said the person had been identified as Muhammad Ullah, a resident of Camp II , Pudhana.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/mfz/378

