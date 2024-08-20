Open Menu

Drugs Recovered, Outlaw Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Drugs recovered, outlaw arrested

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Baghbanpura police on Tuesday arrested a drug pusher named Kabir Ali and recovered hashish 10. 8 kgs from his custody.

The police spokesman said the operation was conducted, on a tip off, under supervision of DSP, Circle, Hafiz Imtiaz Ahmed .

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

