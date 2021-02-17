Drugs seized from southern districts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The law enforcement agencies during crackdowns against drug peddlers in southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seized 2487 kg of ICE and 10036 kg of heroin in one and half month of 021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The law enforcement agencies during crackdowns against drug peddlers in southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seized 2487 kg of ICE and 10036 kg of heroin in one and half month of 021.

During a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here, it was informed that police and Anti Narcotics Force apprehended as many as 165 drug peddlers from Kohat region and lodged 164 FIRs against them.