Drugs Seized In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:35 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have seized 42 kg churs worth Rs. 4.2 million after holding picket at Hafiz Jamal Road from three accused hailing from Balochistan in wee hours of Friday morning.

Action was taken by Doulat Gate Police Station. Drug dealers who were arrested identified as Muhammad Yusuf s/o Rehmatullah Mohallah Zarkob, district Loralai, Ahsanullah s/o Khair Muhammad, resident of Khanozai and Muhammad Yunis s/o Ali, resident of Eastern by pass, Quetta.

Police also claimed to have recovered stake money Rs. 135,000 along with churs of more than one mound (42 kg) from accused possession.

Arrested accused had hid drugs in a truck filled with apricots and apples to supply it in Gujranwala from Quetta via Mutan. A large quantity of churs had to be left in Multan, said police who didn't disclose whether it s caught accused through getting tip off or conducting routine type of checking vehicles entering in the city.

