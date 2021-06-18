Drugs seized in two days in karachi

Karachi Police seized drugs worth over Rs. 20 million in two days and arrested five accused involved in business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police seized drugs worth over Rs. 20 million in two days and arrested five accused involved in business.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Friday, about 42kgs of hashish was recovered from a taxi in F.B. Industrial Area and two drug peddlers were arrested.

Drugs, concealed in hidden cavities of a taxi were being transported to Karachi from other provinces.

Action was taken on a tip off.

A case has been registered against arrested accused Rajab and Asif.

Earlier on Thursday, Malir police arrested three members of inter-provincial drug racket and recovered 200kgs fine quality hashish worth Rs. 17.5 million near Ghaghar Phatak.

Spokesperson said following the directives of Additional IGP, Karachi Police had formulated an integrated strategy.

Specific entry and exit routes were being monitored.