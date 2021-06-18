UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drugs Seized In Two Days In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:46 PM

Drugs seized in two days in karachi

Karachi Police seized drugs worth over Rs. 20 million in two days and arrested five accused involved in business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police seized drugs worth over Rs. 20 million in two days and arrested five accused involved in business.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Friday, about 42kgs of hashish was recovered from a taxi in F.B. Industrial Area and two drug peddlers were arrested.

Drugs, concealed in hidden cavities of a taxi were being transported to Karachi from other provinces.

Action was taken on a tip off.

A case has been registered against arrested accused Rajab and Asif.

Earlier on Thursday, Malir police arrested three members of inter-provincial drug racket and recovered 200kgs fine quality hashish worth Rs. 17.5 million near Ghaghar Phatak.

Spokesperson said following the directives of Additional IGP, Karachi Police had formulated an integrated strategy.

Specific entry and exit routes were being monitored.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Business Drugs Fine Malir From Million

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

10 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real t ..

26 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

13 minutes ago

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

13 minutes ago

UK Conservatives lose safe seat in major upset

13 minutes ago

Pretoria to host Springboks' first Test since winn ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.