Drugs smuggler sentenced

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded 4 years and 6 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Tayyab was found guilty of possessing 1150 grams hashish and was arrested by Waris Khan police in May, 2020.

The Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal Sail pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.