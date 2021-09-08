Drugs Smuggling: ANC awards imprisonment to drugs pusher

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded five year and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Ahmed Zar Khan was found guilty of possessing 2050 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police in December, 2020.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Qayyum Bhutta pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicted.