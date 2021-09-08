UrduPoint.com

Drugs Smuggling: ANC Awards Imprisonment To Drugs Pusher

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Drugs Smuggling: ANC awards imprisonment to drugs pusher

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday awarded five year and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Ahmed Zar Khan was found guilty of possessing 2050 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police in December, 2020.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Qayyum Bhutta pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicted.

Related Topics

Police Fine Sadiqabad December 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

2 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

23 minutes ago
 20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reporte ..

20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reported

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.