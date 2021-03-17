UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drugs Smuggling Attempt Foiled

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Drugs smuggling attempt foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Noon police have foiled an attempt of smuggling and seized huge cache of drugs, a police spokesman informed on Wednesday.

A police team headed by station house officer Noon police station, sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Hussain Shah stopped a vehicle on suspicion at a check post.

After searching the vehicle it recovered 38 kilogram hashish and 10 kilogram opium.

The department, he said had renewed efforts against drug dealer/smugglers, following directions of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar to purge this menace from the city.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of Noon Police team and announced cash rewards for them, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Vehicle Post From

Recent Stories

Samsung A52: Just a beautiful phone

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Media Office publishes Fujairah Rulerâ€™s ..

23 minutes ago

Samsung A-series: Innovation accessible to everyon ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU to support career ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days announces comprehensive COVI ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.