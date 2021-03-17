Drugs smuggling attempt foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Noon police have foiled an attempt of smuggling and seized huge cache of drugs, a police spokesman informed on Wednesday.

A police team headed by station house officer Noon police station, sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Hussain Shah stopped a vehicle on suspicion at a check post.

After searching the vehicle it recovered 38 kilogram hashish and 10 kilogram opium.

The department, he said had renewed efforts against drug dealer/smugglers, following directions of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar to purge this menace from the city.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of Noon Police team and announced cash rewards for them, the spokesman added.