Drugs Smuggling Bid Foiled
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Phularwan police on Wednesday,after launching a comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers, made drug smuggling bid unsuccessful.
Police said that the team raided various localities and checked a suspected car at motorway site and recovered 27.
56 kg charas from them.
Police arrested drug suppliers-- Arshad and Nisar.
The accused were involved in intera provincial business of drug supplying,said police.
DPO Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi appreciated police timely response.
