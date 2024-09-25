Drugs smuggling bid foiled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Phularwan police on Wednesday,after launching a comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers, made drug smuggling bid unsuccessful.

Police said that the team raided various localities and checked a suspected car at motorway site and recovered 27.

56 kg charas from them.

Police arrested drug suppliers-- Arshad and Nisar.

The accused were involved in intera provincial business of drug supplying,said police.

DPO Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi appreciated police timely response.