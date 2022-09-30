Drugs smuggling bid foiled, heroin recovered, gang members held

Motorway Police Sector M4 on Friday foiled smuggling of drugs bid and recovered worth millions of rupee drugs by arresting mother and her son from inter-provincial gang

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Motorway Police Sector M4 on Friday foiled smuggling of drugs bid and recovered worth millions of rupee drugs by arresting mother and her son from inter-provincial gang.

Sector Commander motorway police Javed Iqbal Chadhar conducted in time major operation and seized 18 kilo grammes of heroin and arrested the mother and her son of the inter-provincial gang.

He said that the accused were smugglers and were taking drugs from Peshawar to Faisalabad.

Two patrol mobiles stopped the vehicle near Sahyanwala Plaza and recovered drugs on large amount during searching.

The arrested accused, recovered drugs and the vehicle were handed over to the district police for further legal action.

Javed Iqbal Chadhar appreciated the performance of the officials and directed to perform duty with same spirit.